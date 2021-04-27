X

Cincinnati's Winker puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Dodgers

By The Associated Press
Cincinnati Reds (10-12, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (15-8, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman (2-1, 2.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 2.16 ERA, .88 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -232, Reds +194; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 7-4 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .339 is third in the MLB. Max Muncy leads the club with an OBP of .440.

The Reds are 3-7 on the road. Cincinnati's team on-base percentage of .323 is sixth in the league. Jesse Winker leads the lineup with an OBP of .432.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-3. Tejay Antone notched his first victory and Winker went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Kenley Jansen registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with five home runs and has 19 RBIs.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with seven home runs and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .185 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

