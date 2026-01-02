Cincinnati visits Colorado, looks to end road skid

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hits the road against Colorado looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Buffaloes are 8-1 on their home court. Colorado is fifth in the Big 12 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Anaelle Dutat averaging 3.9.

The Bearcats are 0-2 in conference games. Cincinnati averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Colorado makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Cincinnati averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Colorado gives up.

The Buffaloes and Bearcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desiree Wooten averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Logyn Greer is averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mya Perry is shooting 38.4% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bearcats. Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.