Cincinnati uses dominant first half to beat Arizona State 24-14, improve to 5-2

The turning point of the first half came midway through the first quarter, with Arizona State leading 7-0. Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo fumbled deep inside his own territory. Bearcats defensive end Kameron Wilson recovered it at the 23-yard line, and Sorsby made up for an earlier interception with a 14-yard keeper to tie it at 7-all.

Sorsby had two rushing touchdowns in the first half, bringing his total to six on the season. The Bearcats first-year quarterback stretched the ball across the goal line from a yard out, just after the two-minute warning, for his second touchdown to extend the Bearcats lead to 24-7.

Skattebo, who entered Saturday fifth in the country with 773 rushing yards, was held to 75 yards on 17 carries for Arizona State (5-2, 2-2). His two touchdowns kept the Sun Devils within striking distance in the second half, but two missed field goals by Ian Hershey prevented the Sun Devils from making it a one-score game.

Up next

Arizona State: Idle before playing at Oklahoma State on Nov. 2.

Cincinnati: At Colorado next Saturday.

___

