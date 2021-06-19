springfield-news-sun logo
Cincinnati to visit San Diego Saturday

By The Associated Press
The Reds will start Vladimir Gutierrez on Saturday while the Padres have yet to announce who will get the start

Cincinnati Reds (35-33, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (40-32, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-1, 2.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Padres: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Jesse Winker and the Reds will take on the Padres Saturday.

The Padres are 23-14 in home games in 2020. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .373.

The Reds are 19-17 on the road. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .247 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the club with an average of .346.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-2. Chris Paddack earned his fourth victory and Wil Myers went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs for San Diego. Tony Santillan registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 50 RBIs and is batting .283.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 37 extra base hits and is batting .346.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

