Cincinnati takes on Mount St. Mary's after Thomas' 20-point outing

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0)
Cincinnati; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Mount St. Mary's after Day Day Thomas scored 20 points in Cincinnati's 74-62 victory against the Dayton Flyers.
Cincinnati finished 19-16 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bearcats averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 9.3 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.
Mount St. Mary's finished 9-8 on the road and 23-13 overall a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 14.9 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
