Cincinnati takes on Mount St. Mary's after Thomas' 20-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Mount St. Mary's after Day Day Thomas scored 20 points in Cincinnati's 74-62 victory against the Dayton Flyers.

Cincinnati finished 19-16 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bearcats averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 9.3 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

Mount St. Mary's finished 9-8 on the road and 23-13 overall a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 14.9 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

