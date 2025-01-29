Cincinnati takes on Houston after Hayes' 25-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on Houston after Jillian Hayes scored 25 points in Cincinnati's 73-66 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Bearcats have gone 7-2 at home. Cincinnati averages 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-8 against Big 12 opponents. Houston allows 64.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Cincinnati scores 67.1 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 64.6 Houston allows. Houston averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Cincinnati gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is averaging 16.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bearcats. Tineya Hylton is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Laila Blair is shooting 34.0% and averaging 12.5 points for the Cougars. Kierra Merchant is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.