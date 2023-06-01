Cincinnati stays red-hot with 3-1 victory over NYCFC

Vazquez picked up his fourth goal of the season on a PK in the 70th minute to complete the scoring.

Roman Celantano saved five shots for Cincinnati.

Matt Freese debuted for NYCFC and had two saves in his first start since 2021 while playing for the Philadelphia Union. Freese allowed 15 goals in 13 appearances — 12 starts — in four seasons with the Union.

Cincinnati's first nine wins this season were by one goal, but the last two have been won by multiple goals.

NYCFC has lost two straight at home after the Philadelphia Union ended the club's 10-match unbeaten run with a 3-1 win in the previous match.

Cincinnati returns home to host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. NYCFC is idle.

