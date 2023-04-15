Cincinnati Reds square off against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday

Cincinnati is 5-8 overall and 4-3 in home games. Reds hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Philadelphia is 5-9 overall and 2-6 in road games. The Phillies are 1-2 in games decided by one run.

Saturday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .000 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.