Cincinnati Reds place left-hander Nick Lodolo on 15-day injured list with blister

The Reds also recalled right-hander Yosver Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville before their matchup with the Cubs. Manager Terry Francona said right-hander Nick Martinez would move back into the rotation with Lodolo out.

CHICAGO (AP) — Lodolo had a blister last season and doesn’t think this one is as severe. Francona said he expects the 6-foot-6 lefty to bounce back quickly.

“He’s actually doing pretty well,” Francona said. "They’re going to take today and just treat him, and then I think they’ll get a ball back in his hand tomorrow. Might not be a baseball, might be one of those … without the seams.

“But I think they feel like they’ve got to get a ball in his hand, not to wear it out, but to toughen it up so (the blister) doesn’t come back.”

Zulueta made two relief appearances for the Reds in May, allowing one run in 2 1/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB