Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday

The Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Milwaukee Brewers (7-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (6-5)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (0-0); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0, 2.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -135, Brewers +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds square off against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Cincinnati is 6-5 overall and 4-4 at home. The Reds have a 3-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee had a 92-70 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Brewers slugged .385 as a team in the 2023 season while hitting 1.0 home run per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with eight extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and three home runs). Elly De La Cruz is 11-for-38 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has a .375 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has four doubles and two home runs. Brice Turang is 12-for-34 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Brewers: Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

