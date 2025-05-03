Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals meet in game 2 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-3, 5.70 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-2, 2.25 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -186, Nationals +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Cincinnati has an 18-15 record overall and a 9-8 record in home games. The Reds have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .393.

Washington is 14-19 overall and 5-12 on the road. The Nationals have a 5-14 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has eight doubles and a home run for the Reds. Austin Hays is 15-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz leads the Nationals with a .291 batting average, and has four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI. C.J. Abrams is 12-for-38 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.99 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.