Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays meet in game 2 of series

Cincinnati is 7-9 overall and 6-4 at home. Reds hitters have a collective .399 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Tampa Bay is 14-3 overall and 4-3 in road games. The Rays are 12-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has four doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Reds. Wil Myers is 10-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco has eight doubles and four home runs for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 15-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rays: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Hunter Greene: day-to-day (shin), Spencer Steer: day-to-day (knee), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (arm), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.