Cincinnati Reds and pitcher Pierce Johnson complete $6.5 million, 1-year contract

The 34-year old right-hander was 3-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 65 games last year for Atlanta. That included a streak of 26 batters retired over nine games from April 19 to May 10.

Johnson will be entering his ninth big league season. He gets a $5.5 million salary this year as part of a deal that includes an $8 million mutual option for 2027 with a $1 million buyout.

Johnson's addition adds a veteran arm to the bullpen after the departures of Scott Barlow, Nick Martinez and Brent Suter. The Reds were eighth in the National League with a 3.89 ERA after making the postseason in Terry Francona's first season as manager.

“Tito’s gonna run a team that’s gonna play the game the right away. That’s something that you notice from the other side. It’s been a lot of good at bats, a lot of pesky hitters,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to get to know these guys and then see see how this year shapes out.”

Johnson can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $100,000 each for 45 and each additional five through 65. Johnson also can earn $375,000 for games finished: $125,000 apiece for 30, 40 and 50. He would receive a $500,000 assignment bonus if traded.

He is 21-24 with a 3.79 ERA in 328 starts and two relief appearances for the Chicago Cubs (2017), San Francisco (2018), San Diego (2020-22), Colorado (2023) and Atlanta (2023-25). Johnson has a 1.50 ERA in 12 postseason games, 11 of them scoreless.

Cincinnati opened a roster spot by designating right-hander Yosver Zulueta for assignment.

