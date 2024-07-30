Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs play in game 2 of series

The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Chicago Cubs (51-57, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-55, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (2-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Reds: Frankie Montas (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -131, Reds +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati has gone 26-28 in home games and 51-55 overall. The Reds are 23-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago is 24-32 in road games and 51-57 overall. The Cubs have a 37-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 21 doubles, seven triples and 18 home runs while hitting .263 for the Reds. Santiago Espinal is 12-for-26 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 23 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 9-for-44 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .199 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 4-6, .199 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
What’s happening this week: Tutor workshop, fundraiser and more
2
Mercy Health looking for community members to be a part of new council
3
Kenton Ridge High class holding reunion
4
Learn how to become a reading tutor at Springfield workshop
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top