Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs play in game 2 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Zack Littell (8-8, 3.58 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (8-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -185, Reds +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 35-21 in home games and 65-47 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .254, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Cincinnati has gone 26-28 in road games and 59-54 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

Tuesday's game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has 25 doubles, three triples and 26 home runs for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 8 for 30 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 8 for 33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Mike Soroka: day-to-day (shoulder), Miguel Amaya: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: day-to-day (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.