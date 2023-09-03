Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs meet in game 4 of series

Chicago Cubs (72-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-67, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.62 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Reds: Carson Spiers (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -130, Reds +110; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs with a 2-1 series lead.

Cincinnati has a 33-35 record in home games and a 71-67 record overall. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .409.

Chicago has a 72-64 record overall and a 35-33 record in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Reds are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with a .270 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 72 RBI. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 10-for-36 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 28 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 13-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 10-Day IL (covid), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Fernando Cruz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Lively: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hunter Greene: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.