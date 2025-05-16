Cincinnati plays the Columbus Crew on the heels of shutout win

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -120, FC Cincinnati +285, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Toronto 1-0, Cincinnati faces the Columbus Crew.

The Crew are 5-1-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Diego Rossi leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the league with six goals. The Crew have scored 21.

Cincinnati is 6-3-1 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati has an 8-1 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rossi has six goals and two assists for the Crew. Maximilian Arfsten has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Kevin Denkey has scored seven goals for Cincinnati. Evander has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 5-1-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 7-2-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 6.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Marcelo Herrera (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

Cincinnati: Luca Orellano (injured), Matt Miazga (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.