Cincinnati plays Oklahoma State on 3-game road slide

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati travels to Oklahoma State looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Cowboys have gone 11-3 in home games. Oklahoma State has a 6-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bearcats are 7-12 in conference matchups. Cincinnati averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Oklahoma State is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Cincinnati allows to opponents. Cincinnati has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 46.1% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The Cowboys and Bearcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Thompson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cowboys. Marchelus Avery is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jizzle James is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.