Cincinnati looks to extend win streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +115, Columbus +194, Draw +279; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into a matchup with the Columbus Crew as winners of four consecutive games.

Cincinnati is 10-5-2 in conference matchups. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 27 goals.

The Crew are 7-3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 34 goals led by Diego Rossi with 10.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Denkey has scored 12 goals and added one assist for Cincinnati. Evander has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Rossi has scored 10 goals and added three assists for the Crew. Lassi Lappalainen has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Crew: 3-2-5, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Gilberto Flores (injured), Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

Crew: Patrick Schulte (injured), Malte Amundsen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.