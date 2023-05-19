X

Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew on 7-game home winning streak

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew looking to extend a seven-game home winning streak

Columbus Crew (5-4-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (8-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Cincinnati -111, Columbus +277, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew trying to extend a seven-game home winning streak.

Cincinnati is 4-0-3 in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati is 7-0 in one-goal matches.

The Crew are 3-4-3 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew rank second in the league with 23 goals led by Lucas Zelarrayan with five.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sergio Santos has scored four goals with one assist for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Zelarrayan has five goals and three assists for the Crew. Christian Ramirez has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 7-1-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Crew: 4-3-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Brenner (injured), Arquimides Ordonez (injured).

Crew: Luis Diaz (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured), Milos Degenek (injured), Eloy Room (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Clark State begins final phase of Rhodes Hall renovation
2
What’s happening this weekend: Concerts, farm event and more
3
Greenon, community partners to host family fun event for community
4
Clark County Juvenile Court to celebrate treatment court, mental health
5
Haitian culture celebrated at inaugural Flag Day festival in...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top