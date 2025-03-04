Cincinnati hosts N'Guessan and Kansas State

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on Cincinnati after David N'Guessan scored 21 points in Kansas State's 65-56 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bearcats have gone 12-4 at home. Cincinnati is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 8-10 in conference play. Kansas State ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Cincinnati averages 71.3 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 70.3 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Cincinnati gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jizzle James is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. N'Guessan is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.