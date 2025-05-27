Cincinnati hosts Dallas on 3-game home winning streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -159, FC Dallas +388, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Dallas aiming to prolong a three-game home winning streak.

Cincinnati is 5-0-1 at home. Cincinnati ranks third in the league with 85 shots on goal, averaging 5.7 per game.

Dallas is 3-2-3 on the road. Dallas has a -8 goal differential, scoring 15 goals while giving up 23.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Denkey has scored eight goals for Cincinnati. Evander has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Luciano Acosta has scored three goals for Dallas. Anderson Julio has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 7-2-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Dallas: 3-4-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Yuya Kubo (injured).

Dallas: Enzo Newman (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured), Leo Chu (injured), Luciano Acosta (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.