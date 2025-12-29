Cincinnati hosts Asman and Lipscomb

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -13.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Cincinnati after Grant Asman scored 21 points in Lipscomb's 123-60 win against the Blue Mountain (MS) Toppers.

The Bearcats have gone 7-1 at home. Cincinnati scores 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Bisons have gone 2-5 away from home. Lipscomb is eighth in the ASUN with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ross Candelino averaging 1.8.

Cincinnati is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Day Day Thomas is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 assists. Shon Abaev is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

Mateo Esmeraldo is averaging 11.1 points, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bisons. Asman is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.