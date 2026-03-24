Cincinnati hires alum Jerrod Calhoun as men's basketball coach

“It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead the Bearcats’ program — one that I know intimately as an alum and hold in the highest regard,” Calhoun said. “I am deeply grateful to John Cunningham and President Neville Pinto for their trust and confidence in me to elevate this program and guide our student-athletes as we pursue championships. Our goal is to build a program that consistently makes Bearcats fans proud, both on and off the court. Sarah, our children and I are excited to get to work at a place that means so much to our family.”

Calhoun — who led Utah State to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament — graduated from Cincinnati in 2004 and was a student assistant under Bob Huggins during the 2003-04 season. He also spent five seasons on Huggins' staff at West Virginia from 2007-12, including when the Mountaineers went to the Final Four in 2010.

“He’s earned everything he’s gotten. Jerrod works, he connects with people and he knows how to build a program. I’ve enjoyed watching his growth over the years and I’m proud of what he’s accomplished. Cincinnati is getting a great coach," Huggins said in a statement.

Calhoun has been a head coach for 14 seasons and has a 297-159 record. He was at Division II Fairmont State in West Virginia for five seasons before getting his first Division I job at Youngstown State. He directed the Penguins for seven years, including five straight winning seasons, the first time they had done that at the Division I level.

Calhoun then went to Utah State and went 55-15 in two seasons. The Aggies went 29-7 this season and won the Mountain West regular-season and tournament championships.

He will try to turn around a Bearcats' program that is on its third coach since Mick Cronin left in 2019 for UCLA. Cincinnati has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2019, its longest drought since going 14 seasons from 1977-92.

Calhoun replaces Wes Miller, who went 100-74 in five seasons, including 18-15 this year. Miller was named the coach at Charlotte on Monday.

Calhoun is a Cleveland native and played two seasons at Cleveland State for Rollie Massimino.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball