Cincinnati has 3 score 20 points in AAC win over Temple

A jumper by Skillings a few minutes later tied the game at 20, and started a 15-3 run that put the Bearcats ahead to stay. They kept pouring it on after that, leading by 10 at halftime before outscoring Temple by 20 after the break.

Nolley finished with four 3-pointers and had an emphatic slam dunk with about 5 1/2 minutes left, when Adams-Woods had a steal and passed ahead to the breaking Nolley for a highlight-reel play that made it 71-47. Adams-Woods made five 3s.

It will be the fifth AAC tournament in a row Cincinnati plays the Cougars. The first three were in the championship game — the Bearcats won in 2018 and 2019, then Houston was the 2021 champ after no tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19. Cincinnati lost to the Cougars in a quarterfinals game last year.

