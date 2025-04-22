Cincinnati freshman football player Jeremiah Kelly dies unexpectedly at his residence

Breaking: New stadium suites, lounges, better concessions may be coming to Paycor Stadium in 2026 under new $184.5M plan

40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati football player Jeremiah Kelly died unexpectedly at his residence early Tuesday, the athletic department announced.

The school did not disclose a cause of death, and the city of Cincinnati police department did not immediately return a message.

“The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man,” coach Scott Satterfield said. “In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah.”

The freshman from Avon, Ohio, was a 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman. He helped Avon High School to a 16-0 record and a state championship in 2024. He was an early enrollee who was participating in spring practice.

“We’ve suffered a heartbreaking loss today,” athletic director John Cunningham said. “All of us at UC send our love and prayers to the Kelly family and we will do everything that we can to support them and our Bearcats student-athletes in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

