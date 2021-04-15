Cincinnati council member indicted for deleting texts

Pat Hanley, a special prosecutor who has been investigating whether the texts themselves or the missing texts rose to the level of a crime, said that between January and October of 2018, Young “knowingly and with the purpose to defraud, destroyed text messages that belonged to a government entity.”

Young told the newspaper he had been offered a plea deal, which he turned down, calling it “ridiculous." He also described ongoing investigation as the “seamy and dirty side of politics.”

The Democrat could face up to three years in prison if he’s convicted.

Young is the fourth council member to face charges in recent months. Democrat Tamaya Dennard and P.G. Sittenfeld and Republican Jeff Pastor were charged last year in federal court in three separate alleged pay-to-play schemes.

Dennard, who resigned from council, pleaded guilty and is set to start serving her 18-month prison sentence in June. Pastor and Sittenfeld, who were charged in November, were suspended from council by the state. Both are fighting their charges in court.