Cincinnati brings shutout streak into matchup with the Chicago Fire

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
FC Cincinnati (5-2-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (3-2-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +128, FC Cincinnati +197, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into a matchup with the Chicago Fire after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Fire are 1-2-3 in conference matchups. Hugo Cuypers leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with five goals. The Fire have scored 14.

Cincinnati is 4-2-1 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati has a 4-0 record in matches decided by one goal.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cuypers has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Andrew Gutman has two goals and one assist.

Evander has scored four goals for Cincinnati. Kevin Denkey has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Fire: Averaging 1.8 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Cincinnati: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Leonardo Barroso (injured), David Poreba (injured), Robert Jonathan Dean Jr. (injured), Chase Gasper (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Samuel Rogers (injured), Jack Elliott (injured).

Cincinnati: Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Evander (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

