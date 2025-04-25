Cincinnati Bengals take Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart with No. 17 pick at NFL draft

Stewart missed 26.9% of his tackles last year, but the Bengals are showing confidence in their ability to develop Stewart.

Following the retirement of former Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, the Bengals needed a reliable option at defensive end against the run. Stewart has the frame as well as the strength to contribute in that area in 2025.

How much opportunity Stewart will receive as a pass rusher will likely come down to what the front office decides to do with All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Before the draft, director of player personnel Duke Tobin declined to give an update on where Hendrickson fits into the team’s plans in 2025.

If Hendrickson remains on the roster this season, Stewart will compete with 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy as well as veteran Joseph Ossai for snaps at defensive end. If the Bengals end up trading Hendrickson, then Stewart could end up as a starter.

Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract regardless, and Murphy and Stewart now look like the Bengals’ defensive end duo of the future.

The Bengals still have pressing needs at guard, linebacker and safety with five more picks over the final two days of the draft.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP