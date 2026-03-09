Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Utah Utes in Big 12 Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Utah play in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bearcats are 9-9 against Big 12 opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Cincinnati is fourth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Utes are 2-16 in Big 12 play. Utah ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Cincinnati scores 73.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 79.3 Utah gives up. Utah has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Cincinnati won 69-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Day Day Thomas led Cincinnati with 16 points, and Don McHenry led Utah with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is averaging 13.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Moustapha Thiam is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Terrence Brown is averaging 19.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Utes. McHenry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.