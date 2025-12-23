Christmas Day sports: Here's a look at the premier matchups on the holiday

Here's a look at the premier matchups — as well as a few you can probably skip — while preparing to navigate the holiday.

Clear the schedule

Spurs at Thunder, 2:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC — Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are one of the league's up-and-coming teams, making the NBA Cup final before losing to the Knicks last week. The Thunder won a championship last season and have the league's best record this year at 25-3. Adding a little spice: The Spurs knocked the Thunder out of the NBA Cup in the semifinals earlier this month.

Rockets at Lakers, 8 p.m., ESPN/ABC — Savor this one, because it's hard to believe we'll have many more opportunities to watch Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James, particularly on Christmas Day. The 37-year-old Durant keeps pouring in buckets for the Rockets while the 40-year-old James is still playing at a high level in his 23rd NBA season.

One eye on presents, the other on the game

Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC — Nothing wrong with this game between two of the better teams in the NBA's Western Conference. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is turning in another ridiculous season, averaging a triple-double for the Nuggets. They'll face the Timberwolves, who have the high-flying and always entertaining Anthony Edwards.

Lions at Vikings, 4:30 p.m., Netflix — This is the best game of a disappointing NFL slate, featuring a Lions team that must win if they want to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The division rival Vikings have had a frustrating season, but would love to play spoiler and have won their past three games.

Cavaliers at Knicks, 12 p.m., ESPN/ABC — The Knicks just won the NBA Cup and could have their best team in years thanks to the core of Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony-Towns and Mikal Bridges. They'll face a Cavaliers team that's faded back to .500 this season after leading the Eastern Conference with 64 wins last year.

Broncos at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video — Well, this one looked enticing a few months ago, but the fact that Kansas City is eliminated from the playoff race and lost its top two quarterbacks to knee injuries has put a damper on the mood. On the positive side, the Broncos have been one of the best teams in the NFL and are trying to stay ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers and win the AFC West.

Maybe time for a nap?

Mavericks at Warriors, 5 p.m., ESPN/ABC — Many Mavericks fans got an early Christmas present when general manager Nico Harrison — architect of the infamous Luka Doncic trade — was fired earlier this season. The problem is Dallas is still not playing well, through rookie Cooper Flagg's improvement is an encouraging sign. Warriors veteran star Stephen Curry is capable of big nights like his 48-point performance against the Blazers earlier this month, but Golden State's glory days feel like they're coming to a close.

Cowboys at Commanders, 1 p.m., Netflix — There will be plenty of eyeballs on this game just because it's the Cowboys and the Commanders, but there's not much here in terms of stakes. Both teams have been eliminated from the playoff race and Washington's starting QB Jayden Daniels is out for the season after aggravating an elbow injury in Week 14.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA, AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL