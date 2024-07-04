Christian Ramírez and Diego Rossi each score as Crew beats Nashville 2-0

Christian Ramírez and Diego Rossi each scored a goal to help the Columbus Crew beat Nashville SC 2-0
news
14 minutes ago
X

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Christian Ramírez and Diego Rossi each scored a goal to help the Columbus Crew beat Nashville SC 2-0 Wednesday night.

Juan “Cucho” Hernández lofted a perfectly-placed entry to Ramírez, who headed home the finish from point-blank range to give Columbus a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute.

Rossi slipped behind the defense and ran onto a through ball played by Yaw Yeboah before rolling a shot into the net to make it 2-0 in the 65th.

Columbus (10-3-6) has won three consecutive games by a combined score of 11-1.

Nashville (6-7-8), which had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped with a 2-1 loss to Inter Miami last time out, has lost back-to-back games.

The Crew had 58% possession and outshot Nashville 20-8, including 7-3 on target.

Patrick Schulte had three saves for Columbus.

Joe Willis stopped five shots for Nashville.

Kickoff was delayed more than 2 hours due to inclement weather in the area.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

In Other News
1
Springfield News-Sun coverage of Haitian community wins journalism...
2
Trooper clocks driver at 113 mph on I-70 in Clark County
3
Judge denies stay of minivan driver’s sentence during appeal in fatal...
4
State funding gives big boost to Champion City indoor sports, health...
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top