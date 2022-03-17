Chipmaker Intel details $100 million education investment

Pambianchi, other Intel executives, and Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted planned to detail the educational funding Thursday in Columbus.

The $50 million Ohio investment includes the creation of a semiconductor education and research program across state institutions, the company said.

The $50 million NSF investment will provide $5 million in national grants for 10 years for researchers improving STEM education at two- and four-year universities and advancing research on semiconductor design and manufacturing, according to Intel.

The two planned factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, just east of Columbus, are expected to create 3,000 company jobs — many of them highly skilled — and 7,000 construction jobs.

Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger has said he expects the Ohio site will also supply specialized chips for cars — a priority for U.S. consumers and officials — and other products such as mobile devices.

The U.S. share of the worldwide chip manufacturing market has declined from 37% in 1990 to 12% today, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, and shortages have become a potential risk.

Intel is the No. 2 semiconductor manufacturer globally, with $73.1 billion in revenue last year, behind South Korean world leader Samsung Electronics with $76 billon, according to market analysis from Gartner Inc.

Central Ohio, long known for a largely white-collar workforce in banking and insurance, has added high-tech jobs in recent years, with Amazon, Facebook, and Google all building data centers in the region.