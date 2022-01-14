Chinakhov, Merzlikins lead Blue Jackets past Hurricanes 6-0

Bemstrom got his first goal of the season for the only first-period scoring. Chinakhov’s breakaway resulted in the only scoring in the second as the Blue Jackets were on their way to just their second win in their last six games.

The Hurricanes, who had a six-game point streak snapped, played for the first time this season without defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol this week.

DOUBLE UP

Chinakhov, a first-round draft pick by Columbus in 2020, had two goals in 25 previous career games. So he doubled his total in slightly more than 13 minutes of game time.

WELCOME ABOARD

Jack LaFontaine was Carolina's backup goalie, his first game as a professional. LaFontaine left the University of Minnesota when he was signed to an entry-level contract Sunday.

LaFontaine entered the game with 14:57 remaining. He gave up Sillinger’s breakaway goal on the first shot he faced.

Antti Raanta has been the No. 2 goalie for the Hurricanes for most of the season, though he’s out with an injury. The team assigned goalie Alex Lyon to the American Hockey League prior to Thursday’s game.

SOME STARS

Andersen joined teammate Sebastian Aho as selections to represent the Metropolitan Division at the NHL All-Star Weekend on Feb. 4-5 at Las Vegas. It will be the second All-Star appearance for each of them.

Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour already had been named as a coach for All-Star Weekend.

Defenseman Zach Werenski was picked from the Blue Jackets.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday afternoon.

___

Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) tries to control the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) with Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke (2) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate a goal by Emil Bemstrom with Carolina Hurricanes' Ian Cole (28), foreground, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) controls the puck near Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Bean (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Jack LaFontaine (80) relieves goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine (29) celebrates his goal with teammate Vladislav Gavrikov (44) as Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) skates by during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)