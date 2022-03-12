Chinakhov lifts Blue Jackets to 3-2 win over Wild in SO

Zuccarello put the Wild ahead 2-1 with 6:27 left in the second with his deflection of a shot by Jared Spurgeon that bounced off Merzlikins and dribbled into the goal.
Werenski tied it again with a shot from the blue line that beat Kahkonen with 32 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.
UP NEXT
Wild: Host Nashville on Sunday night.
Blue Jackets: Host Las Vegas on Sunday night.
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, stops the puck from rolling across the goal line as teammate Andrew Peeke, right, and Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway look for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, stops the puck from rolling across the goal line as teammate Andrew Peeke, right, and Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway look for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger (34) hoots past Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger (34) hoots past Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan, right, knocks the puck away from Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan, right, knocks the puck away from Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Minnesota Wild players celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Minnesota Wild players celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Minnesota Wild's Connor Dewar (52) and Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Minnesota Wild's Connor Dewar (52) and Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete