Chiefs use final pick in first round of NFL draft on Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons

“I figured there might be a chance coming off the injury (to get him), but I think as you get to know him a bit and the time you get to study and talk to people around him, you'll find out he's a really super athlete,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “That's where we were a little bit nervous whether he would be there or not.”

Mahomes was clearly happy with the pick, tweeting a sunglasses emoji moments before it was announced.

Not surprising given the amount of time he spent on his back last season.

“There's a lot different expectations when you're picking this low in the draft, especially with the quarterback that's going to be behind you,” said Simmons, who spent draft night with his agent and some family and friends.

“You have to attack it hard," he added, "show up to work hard every day.”

The Chiefs tried to address left tackle last season, when they picked Kingsley Suamataia in the second round. But he was soon benched, and Wanya Morris fared little better in his place. By the end of the season, the Chiefs had resorted to using star guard Joe Thuney at the tackle spot so that Mahomes would have enough time in the pocket.

It didn't work. And the Eagles took advantage of the porous offensive line in a blowout victory in the Super Bowl.

Coincidentally, just before the Chiefs went on the clock Thursday night, they swapped draft slots with Philadelphia, giving up No. 31. And by moving back that one spot, the Chiefs also picked up a fifth-round pick in this year's draft.

The Eagles picked Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, leaving Kansas City to pick Simmons and fill its biggest need.

“When you throw that tape on,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said, “you're thinking, ‘Hopefully we’re not in a position to take him,' because he could go pretty high. ... There's still a rehabilitation process, and belief in our training staff. But had it not been for his injury, he probably wouldn't have been there.”

The Chiefs did sign Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract in free agency, giving them an option at offensive tackle if things didn't work out in the draft. Now, they have two capable options to go with starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Reid said the Chiefs would be cautious with Simmons during their upcoming rookie minicamp, and he was unsure exactly what the 6-foot-5, 317-pounder would be able to do during the rest of offseason workouts. But trainer Rick Burkholder was confident that Simmons' knee would be ready to go by training camp, putting him on track to play a full rookie season.

“There's no time to take breaths. If anything, it's where you have to start pouring it on as much as you ever have,” Simmons said. “You know you're going into a really, really good football club.”

The Chiefs have three picks on Day 2 of the draft Friday night — one in the second round and two in the third. And they still have plenty of needs as they seek a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance, including help along the defensive line.

“You'll never be able to stamp anything on a draft until you see the guys produce, and how they perform on the field,” Veach said. "But just in general, it's good practice to always leave a draft with offensive linemen and defensive linemen.

“We'll try to check the boxes where need meets the talent.”

___

Credit: AP Credit: AP