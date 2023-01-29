Chiefs' Kelce active for AFC title game despite back spasms

Kelce caught a career-best 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, then had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Kelce began stretching out about 2 hours before kickoff. After running a couple of routes, Kelce gave a fist-bump to Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder and joined the rest of the tight ends and wide receivers for the rest of warmups.