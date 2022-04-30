Chiefs draft WR Moore, S Cook during second round

He played quarterback and defensive back in high school before moving to wide receiver at Western Michigan, where he became an immediate star. Despite never having played the position, Moore started 12 of 13 games as a freshman and had 53 catches for 802 yards with three touchdowns, and then improved those numbers each of the next two seasons.

He wound up catching 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Broncos last season.

The Chiefs began to replace the production of Hill in free agency, signing former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and former Packers deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But the shifty, slippery Moore offers a different dynamic in the wide receiver room, giving Mahomes another target who has the ability to make things happen after the catch.

The Chiefs used their other second-round pick on Cook, a hard-hitting safety who excels in stopping the run. He joins the other two first-round picks by Kansas City — Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis — in upgrading a defense that struggled down the stretch and in the playoffs last season.

The Chiefs, who lost All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu in free agency, signed former Texans safety Justin Reid earlier in the offseason. But he profiles as a strong safety whereas Cook has the versatility to play free safety.

The Chiefs also hold the 103rd pick in the third round Friday night. Their draft concludes Saturday with one pick apiece in the fourth and fifth rounds and four more in the seventh round.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption Tony Gonzalez announces Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore as the Kansas City Chiefs selection during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Combined Shape Caption Tony Gonzalez announces Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore as the Kansas City Chiefs selection during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher