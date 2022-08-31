Chief: Man fatally shot by police may have held vape pen

Donovan Lewis, 20, died at a hospital following the shooting early Tuesday morning. Columbus police say officers were at the scene to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants including domestic violence, assault and felony improper handling of a firearm.

Police body-cam footage shows an officer opening a bedroom door in an apartment and immediately shooting Lewis, who was in bed. Lewis appeared to be holding the vape pen before he was shot, said Columbus police chief Elaine Bryant. No weapon was found.