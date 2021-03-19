Chief justice wants inmates' abuse allegations investigated

At issue were complaints by two inmates at Madison Correctional Institution in central Ohio. In a complaint filed with the court last year, one inmate alleged he'd been assaulted by guards multiple times, and also threatened, harassed and subjected to “racial slurs and derogatory comments.”

The court dismissed the complaints Friday over procedural issues, but the dismissal indicated that Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor had forwarded the complaints to the Correctional Institution Inspection Committee, The Columbus Dispatch reported.