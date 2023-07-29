X

Chicago White Sox square off against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday

By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox square off against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians (52-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (42-63, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (0-0); White Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Chicago has a 22-28 record at home and a 42-63 record overall. The White Sox have a 27-51 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Cleveland has a 24-28 record on the road and a 52-52 record overall. The Guardians have a 31-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The White Sox are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 27 doubles and 29 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-37 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 25 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 36 RBI for the Guardians. David Fry is 8-for-27 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

