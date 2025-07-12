Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians Saturday

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-9, 4.27 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); White Sox: Sean Burke (4-8, 4.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -150, White Sox +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Chicago is 21-27 in home games and 32-63 overall. The White Sox have gone 11-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland has a 24-26 record in road games and a 44-49 record overall. The Guardians have a 25-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lenyn Sosa has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 RBIs for the White Sox. Michael A. Taylor is 8 for 27 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 36 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). Angel Martinez is 10 for 36 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Guardians: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.02 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: White Sox: Tim Elko: 10-Day IL (knee), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.