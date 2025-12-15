Chicago State visits Goins and Bowling Green

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Chicago State after Aiden Goins scored 24 points in Bowling Green's 131-50 win against the Aquinas (MI) Saints.

The Falcons have gone 4-2 in home games. Bowling Green scores 88.3 points and has outscored opponents by 22.5 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-8 in road games. Chicago State is ninth in the NEC scoring 68.0 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Bowling Green is shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 48.4% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 68.0 points per game, 2.2 more than the 65.8 Bowling Green gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javontae Campbell is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Falcons. Javon Ruffin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Marcus Tankersley is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.