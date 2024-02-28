Chicago plays Cleveland in conference matchup

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference play Wednesday.

The Bulls are 15-21 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 43.5 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic paces the Bulls with 10.7 boards.

The Cavaliers are 8-4 against opponents from the Central Division. Cleveland is seventh in the NBA with 44.8 rebounds per game. Jarrett Allen paces the Cavaliers with 10.6.

The Bulls' 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Bulls allow.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Bulls 108-105 in their last matchup on Feb. 15. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 30 points, and Coby White led the Bulls with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.7 points and 5.3 assists for the Bulls. White is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Max Strus is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 22.4 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Torrey Craig: out (knee), Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.