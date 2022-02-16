Chicago hosts Columbus, looks to stop home slide

Chicago beat Columbus 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 11. Alex DeBrincat scored two goals for the Blackhawks in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 46 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 34 assists. Dylan Strome has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jenner has 34 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 15 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has 14 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing four goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews: out (concussion protocol).

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.