Chicago hosts Cleveland following Cease's solid showing

The White Sox are 6-4 against AL Central teams. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .345, good for first in the MLB. Yermin Mercedes leads the club with a mark of .446.

The Indians are 9-7 against AL Central Division opponents. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .282, led by Jordan Luplow with a mark of .338.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-5. Carlos Rodon earned his third victory and Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Chicago. Zach Plesac registered his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with five home runs and is slugging .411.

Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 24 hits and has 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 8-2, .312 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Indians: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Garrett Crochet: (upper back), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.