Chicago faces Columbus after Stojanovic's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Luka Stojanovic leads Chicago into a matchup with Columbus following a two-goal showing against New York

Columbus Crew (6-6-6) vs. Chicago Fire (4-9-5)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +117, Columbus +231, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces Columbus after Luka Stojanovic totaled two goals against New York.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home during the 2020 season. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago and registered 24 assists.

The Crew put together a 12-6-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-5-5 in road games. Columbus scored 46 goals last season, averaging two per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Bobby Shuttleworth (injured), Miguel Navarro (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Artur (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

