Cheeks, Dayton knock off Richmond 74-64 in 2OT

Dusan Neskovic led the Spiders (10-20, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Mike Walz added 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks for Richmond. Mikkel Tyne had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Dayton went into halftime trailing 26-24 and the game was tied at 48 heading to overtime. Santos beat the buzzer with a layup to force the second overtime and the Flyers did not allow a made basket in the second overtime period.

NEXT UP

Dayton plays Tuesday against Saint Louis at home, and Richmond hosts George Mason on Saturday.

