X
Dark Mode Toggle

Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 38,271.

Difference: 116 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 41 points Saturday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 125-121 overtime loss at Boston.

James’ scoring average this season: 30.2.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 30.2 points per game, with 117 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James four more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 4 at New Orleans.

Next Lakers game: Monday at Brooklyn.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
COVID-era parks trend continues: More people spend time outside
2
Urban Light sells Springfield building to nonprofit, moves office
3
Man killed in motorcycle accident in Clark County
4
Stafford: Woman’s Town Club marks 100 years in Springfield house
5
Online platform connects local churches to schools, agencies to help...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top