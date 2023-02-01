Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record

James’ scoring average this season: 30.2.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 30.2 points per game, with 89 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James three more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any more games, he would be on pace to break the record Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

Next Lakers game: Thursday night at Indiana.

___

